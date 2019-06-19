Tural Ganjaliyev: Both communities of Nagorno-Karabakh only observing negotiations

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

Trend:

Armenia's idea about the participation of the Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh in the process of resolving the conflict as a third party is absolutely unfounded, head of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh Tural Ganjaliyev said, Trend reports.

Ganjaliyev noted that the Armenian side is constantly trying to divert negotiations with such tricks.

"The Armenian side is constantly trying to delay the negotiation process. The Azerbaijani side is demonstrating its constructive position aimed at resolving the conflict, while the opposing side, evading negotiations, is trying to prevent a settlement," Ganjaliyev said.

"The occupant regime seeks to present the Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh as a third party, thus exaggerating its role. As noted in 1992 at the OSCE Ministerial Council Summit in Helsinki, the Armenian community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, like the Azerbaijani one, is a party excluded from the conflict. Any attempts by Armenians to change the format of negotiations are doomed to failure, because they have no reason," he added.

Ganjaliyev said that negotiations are ongoing between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders, and the communities, as the parties concerned, only closely follow the process.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news