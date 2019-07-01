Comparatively quiet situation observed on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

1 July 2019 09:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

Trend:

A comparatively quiet situation was observed on the line of contact of the Armenian and Azerbaijani troops throughout the day, Trend reports referring to the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The ceasefire regime was violated by rare single shots in some areas of the front.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Relatively calm situation on contact line of Armenian and Azerbaijani troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 29 June 10:10
MFA: Party interested in Karabakh conflict’s peaceful settlement shouldn’t avoid talks
Politics 28 June 19:41
PACE releases appeal over Azerbaijani hostages in Armenian captivity
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 June 18:19
Azerbaijan brings back its resident taken hostage by Armenia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 June 16:22
Armenia/Azerbaijan: ICRC facilitates handover of Azerbaijani and Armenian nationals
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 June 15:09
Relatively quiet situation observed on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 27 June 10:17
Latest
WB to help Uzbek Airlines become hybrid airline
Economy 11:24
Turkish business circles ready to intensify co-op with Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 11:23
Kazakhstan to expand direct flights with Turkey
Economy 11:16
Head of AzerTelecom speaks about Digital HUB program at Business Forum in Switzerland (PHOTO)
ICT 11:15
Number of incoming Georgian tourists down in Turkey
Tourism 11:11
Iranian currency rates for July 1
Business 11:11
Canada, Australia and Denmark ready to hire Iranian workforce
Iran 11:09
Declaration of 43rd session of UNESCO World Heritage Committee to be adopted in Baku
Politics 11:04
Number of incoming Iranian tourists up in Turkey
Tourism 11:02