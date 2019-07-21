Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijani positions with large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles

21 July 2019 10:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

Trend:

Units of the Armenian armed forces violated the cease-fire in different directions of the front 17 times within 24 hours, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 19 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20 July 11:06
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 26 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 July 09:59
Comparatively quiet situation observed on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 July 09:34
Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan makes statement on line of contact situation
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 July 10:15
Ceasefire regime violated by rare single shots on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 July 10:12
Comparatively quiet situation observed on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10 July 09:50
Latest
XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival kicked off in Baku today
Society 10:48
Tennis competitions kicked off at XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival
Society 10:11
Panama says withdrawing flag from tanker towed to Iran, cites violations
World 09:29
Pentagon: Russia’s doctrine is challenge to US nuclear deterrent
US 08:53
Three astronauts arrive at Int'l Space Station
World 08:20
Competition schedule of Day 1 of XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival
Society 08:00
Dancing party shooting kills 4 in Mexico City
World 07:24
Voting begins in Japan's upper house election
World 06:48
5.2-magnitude quake hits New Zealand
World 06:02