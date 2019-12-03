Next ceasefire monitoring to be held on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

3 December 2019 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

The Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the contact line of the Azerbaijani and Armenian troops in the territory of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district on Dec. 4, 2019, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Mihail Olaru and Ognjen Jovic will carry out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

