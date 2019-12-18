Armenian Armed Forces shell border posts, civilians' houses in Azerbaijani Gazakh district

18 December 2019 10:03 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

Trend:

On Dec. 17, 2019, starting from 20:30 (GMT +4), combat positions of the Armenian Armed Forces, located near Koti and Boganis villages of the Noyemberyan district, subjected military border posts of the Gazakh separate border guard in the direction of Gushchu Ayrim and Farahli villages of the Gazakh district, as well as houses of rural residents, to intense shelling, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s State Border Service Dec. 18.

The enemy shelling was suppressed by return fire.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Cooperation between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey brings significant results in positioning of region
Georgia 09:42
Azerbaijan completing preparations for municipal elections
Politics 09:37
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times on Dec.17- Dec.18
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:35
Baku Textile Factory to ink contract for export of textile products to Europe
Finance 09:31
9th General Assembly of TURKPA to kick off in Baku
Politics 09:28
Azerbaijan’s budget becoming less dependent on oil
Finance 09:12
Latest
Iranian currency rates for Dec.18
Finance 10:35
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 18
Finance 10:34
Iran to put up oil & gas condensate for sale in new format
Oil&Gas 10:20
Azerbaijani oil prices on Dec. 17
Oil&Gas 10:15
Bank of Georgia signs loan agreement with Dutch entrepreneurial development bank
Finance 10:14
Epsilon develops gas transmission system in Uzbekistan’s Kashkadarya region
Oil&Gas 10:08
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Dec. 18
Finance 10:08
Japan set to compile record budget in FY2020/21
Other News 09:58
Cooperation between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey brings significant results in positioning of region
Georgia 09:42