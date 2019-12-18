Armenian Armed Forces shell border posts, civilians' houses in Azerbaijani Gazakh district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

Trend:

On Dec. 17, 2019, starting from 20:30 (GMT +4), combat positions of the Armenian Armed Forces, located near Koti and Boganis villages of the Noyemberyan district, subjected military border posts of the Gazakh separate border guard in the direction of Gushchu Ayrim and Farahli villages of the Gazakh district, as well as houses of rural residents, to intense shelling, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s State Border Service Dec. 18.

The enemy shelling was suppressed by return fire.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

