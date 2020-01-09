Albanian chairmanship to continue to reinforce OSCE’s conflict resolution engagement on Karabakh conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Albanian chairmanship in OSCE will continue to reinforce OSCE’s conflict resolution engagement on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said Edi Rama, Prime Minister and Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office 2020, Trend reports citing OSCE’s website.

“Our Chairmanship will continue to reinforce the OSCE’s conflict resolution engagement, through the efforts of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Geneva International Discussions and related mechanisms, and the Transdniestrian Settlement Process. We will emphasise measures that prevent further escalation and improve the living conditions of those affected by conflicts. While visiting conflict-affected areas, the Albanian Chairmanship will endeavour to create the necessary political space to advance peace efforts,” he said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

