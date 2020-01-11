Ankara, Baku to jointly fight against illegal visits to occupied Azerbaijani territories

11 January 2020 09:11 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Ankara and Baku will jointly fight against illegal visits and illegal economic activity in the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia, a diplomatic source in Turkey told Trend.

Along with this, warning information will be regularly disseminated in the Turkish media, according to the report.

“As part of the joint fight against illegal visits to the occupied Azerbaijani territories and illegal economic activity in this territory, regular information exchange will be carried out between the relevant agencies of Azerbaijan and Turkey,” the source said.

The source added that products illegally manufactured in the occupied Azerbaijani territories won’t be allowed to be imported into Turkey.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

