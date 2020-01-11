Azerbaijani border posts, military vehicles intensively shelled by Armenian Armed Forces

11 January 2020 18:37 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

Armenian provocations against the combat positions of the Gazakh separate border division of the Border Troops of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan (SBS), which guards the state border in the Gazakh and Agstafa districts, is continuing, Trend reports with reference to the SBS.

In recent days, border guard posts and military vehicles of the SBS, which are moving in the rear direction, have been repeatedly subjected to intense shelling from large-caliber guns and sniper rifles by units of the Armenian Armed Forces at different times of the day.

In all cases, the provocations were stopped, the firing positions of the Armenian Armed Forces, from where the SBS border posts were shelled, were suppressed by return fire.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

