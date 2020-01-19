Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan on Jan. 18-19

19 January 2020 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

Trend:

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns,Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Aygedzor village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Gushchu Ayrim villages of Gazakh region, in Munjuglu village of Tovuz region, in Garaveliler village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.
The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Ajarly, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

