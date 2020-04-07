Note: Norway doesn’t recognize so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7

Trend:

Norway doesn’t recognize so-called “elections” held in Nagorno-Karabakh, reads a note sent by Norwegian Foreign Ministry to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, Trend reports.

Norway does not recognize so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic”; accordingly, Norway does not recognize the so-called “elections” held on 31 March in Nagorno-Karabakh, reads the document.

“Norway supports the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group to facilitate a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” says the note.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.