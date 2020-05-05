Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

Trend:

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Aygedzor village of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Munjuglu village of Tovuz region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Garakhanbayli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.