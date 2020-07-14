Civilian in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz killed following fire by Armenian armed forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

Trend:

A civilian resident of a village in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district was killed as a result of artillery shelling by the Armenian armed forces, Trend reports on July 14.

The resident, Aziz Azizov, born in 1944, was killed in result of artillery firing at Agdam village of Tovuz district by the Armenian armed forces, which continue shelling the Azerbaijani villages.

As earlier reported, units of the Armenian armed forces fired at the village of Dondar Gushchu of the Tovuz district from the D-30 howitzer.

Starting from noon on July 12, units of the armed forces of Armenia, grossly violating the ceasefire along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Azerbaijan's Tovuz district, opened artillery fire at Azerbaijani positions. Azerbaijan's armed response forced the Armenian armed forced to retreat, suffering losses.

Servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army, non-commissioned officer, sergeant Vugar Sadigov and senior soldier Elshad Mammadov died in holding off an Armenian attack. Despite the efforts of Azerbaijani doctors, a badly wounded serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army, soldier Khayyam Dashdamirov also died.

On the night of July 12-13, tensions continued on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border in the Tovuz district’s direction.

In the night battles involving artillery, mortars and tanks, Azerbaijani military divisions destroyed the stronghold, artillery installations, automotive equipment and manpower of the Armenian military unit.

During the battles, the senior lieutenant of the Azerbaijani army Rashid Mahmudov was killed.