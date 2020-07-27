Armenian Defense Ministry reports death of another soldier

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27

Trend:

The Armenian Defense Ministry spread information about death of an Armenian soldier Ashot Mikaelyan, who served in the military unit in the north-east of Armenia, from a bullet wound, Trend reports on July 27.

As earlier noted by military experts, the Armenians hide the losses suffered in the battles in the Tovuz direction on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, and over time they will report them.

Following continuous ceasefire violations of Armenia's armed forces, the country launched another military provocation against Azerbaijan on July 12. Grossly violating the ceasefire regime, Armenian armed forces opened fire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district.

As a result of the appropriate measures, the Armenian armed forces were silenced. The tensions continued on the border, July 12 night. During the night battles, by using artillery, mortars and tanks, the Azerbaijani armed forces destroyed a stronghold, army vehicles.

As a result of the shelling, many houses in the Tovuz district's border villages were damaged.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.