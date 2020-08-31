Ambassador: Malaysia to always support Azerbaijan’s position in Karabakh conflict (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan will always have Malaysia's support in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Ambassador of Malaysia to the Republic of Azerbaijan Dato' Yubazlan Bin Yusof said, Trend reports.

The ambassador made the statement during an event in the Malaysian embassy in Azerbaijan.

The ambassador added that Malaysia reaffirms the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the state borders of Azerbaijan and the inadmissibility of the use of force by Armenia.

Malaysia is committed to enhance and bolster the bilateral relations with Azerbaijan, the ambassador added.

“I’m very pleased to note that Malaysia’s bilateral relations with Azerbaijan are improving with each passing year,” added the ambassador.

