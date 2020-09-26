Member of Pakistani Senate: Ethno fascism of Armenia - menace to regional stability

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26

The ethno fascism of Armenia is a menace to regional stability, Member of the Senate of Pakistan Anwar ul Haq Kakar told Trend.

Commenting on the presence of Armenian ASALA terror organizations in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Kakar said he strongly condemns terrorist activities on Azerbaijan's occupied lands, and Armenia's targeting of Azerbaijani civilians.

“These actions are a crime against humanity. The ethno fascism by Armenia and the fact that a terrorist is treated as a hero in Armenia (Garegin Nzhdeh), is a menace to regional stability and is a grave violation of human rights,” Kakar said.

“I appeal to the international community to recognize these actions for what they are as soon as possible, and be wary of these trends as it can engulf not just immediate neighbors, but its protracted presence can ignite new fire in Europe too,” Kakar said.

He once again emphasized that injustice anywhere should be obstructed or otherwise it has all the potential to become a new norm.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

