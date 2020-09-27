Azerbaijani Defense Ministry appeals to population of occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 27 September 2020 11:34 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry appeals to population of occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

The command staff of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the armed forces of Armenia and ensure the safety of the civilian population, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani defense ministry.

”We officially announce that the Azerbaijan Army does not target the civilian population, civilian facilities, and civilian infrastructure,” the message said. “Unlike the occupying Armenia, during military operations, Azerbaijan complies with the requirements of the regulation of international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions.”

“The Armenian army deliberately places its firing points inside and near human settlements,” the message said. “The Azerbaijani Army makes calls for the civilian population in the occupied territories to stay away from military facilities.”

