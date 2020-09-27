Pakistani MFA: Armenia must stop its military action to avoid further escalation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Pakistan is deeply concerned about the deteriorating security situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Trend reports with reference to the Pakistani MFA.

“The intensive shelling by Armenian forces over the weekend on civilian populations of Azerbaijani villages of Terter, Aghdam, Fizuli, and Jabrayil region is reprehensible and most unfortunate. This could compromise the peace and security of the entire region. Armenia must stop its military action to avoid further escalation,” the statement said.

“Pakistan stands with the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and supports its right of self-defense. We support Azerbaijan’s position on Nagorno-Karabakh, which is in line with the several unanimously adopted UN Security Council resolutions,” the MFA said.

On September 27, at about 06:00, the armed forces of Armenia, committing large-scale provocations, have subjected to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery mounts of various calibers of the positions of the Azerbaijan Army along the entire length of the front and Azerbaijani human settlements located in the frontline zone.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.