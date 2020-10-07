Azerbaijan's intends to ensure implementation of UN Security Council's resolution, says aide to Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Azerbaijan intends to ensure the implementation of the UN Security Council's resolution, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev told the Spectator news agency in an interview, Trend reports.

Answering the question on how and when does he see the current events within the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to be resolved, Hajiyev said that the question is not an easy one to answer.

“That's difficult. I don't have a crystal ball. But obviously, we are hoping for the Armenians to end their occupation — the occupation must end. They cannot occupy the territory of another country and kill our people,” he said.

He noted that Azerbaijan’s counter-operation is peace enforcement.

“Azerbaijan's intention is to ensure the implementation of the UN Security Council's resolution, which is the immediate, unconditional, and full withdrawal of the armed forces of Armenia. We must make sure Armenia will comply with its international obligations and withdraw its troops from the territory of Azerbaijan. The international community should also help in this regard,” Hajiyev emphasized.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

On October 6th, at about 9 pm (GMT+4), Armenian Armed Forces launched missiles at the Azerbaijani Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the largest strategic project in the region, which plays an important role in Europe's energy security. Azerbaijani army was able to disable the missiles in the air, so no damage was done to the pipeline.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.