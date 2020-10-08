Armenia using civilian aircraft to transport weapons under guise of humanitarian aid

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.8



Trend:



Armenia’s governmental aircraft Airbus 319 with a board number of 701 delivered the first batch of the military products purchased and already prepared for being exported by the Moscow - Yerevan route from October 3 to October 6, Trend reports.



Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan flew to Moscow on a one-day visit on October 3 to carry out the delivery, while Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan toured Moscow the next day with the same purpose. In both cases, the flights were carried out in violation of ICAO standards and Georgia's ban on the passage of military cargo.



Armenia plans to fetch the remaining weapons stored near the cities of the Russian cities Minvody and Moscow. The batch contains heavy flamethrower systems TOS 1A (‘Solntsepyok’), anti-tank guided missile systems Kornet, missiles for this complex, as well as other samples.



In conditions when Georgia and Iran keep closed their airspace for military deliveries, Armenia’s military and political leadership deliberately use civil aircraft for this purpose, also under the pretext of providing humanitarian assistance.



The commercial companies Armenia Avia and Nord Star are among the possible carriers of the cargo via the Moscow-Yerevan route. Armenia Avia has already announced its plans for free delivery of humanitarian cargo to the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.



Moreover, Atlantis Armenia Airlines was reissued a license aside its plans to carry out two flights a day from October 7 to 9.