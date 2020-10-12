Missile attack on Ganja - new act of genocide against Azerbaijani people after Khojaly - says Israeli expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

Trend:

The missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja city at the night of Oct. 10-11 is a new act of genocide against the Azerbaijani people, which we witnessed after the Khojaly tragedy, Israeli political strategist Yuri Bocharov told Trend.

“That night the city of Ganja came under missile fire, residential buildings were destroyed, civilians got killed, and the world community gets off with only pretentious and rhetorical condemnations, while not talking about Armenian aggression at all, but only calling the sides to negotiations. But is it worth negotiating with a party that hasn’t just ignored them for thirty years?,” said Bocharov.

He stressed that it makes no sense to once again condemn the aggression and policy of vandalism and barbarism of Armenia against the civilian population of Azerbaijan, because just words don’t solve anything today.

“I’m sure that someday we’ll still become participants and witnesses of our own "Nuremberg trial", which will condemn the Armenian executioners and punish those who killed, those who gave orders, and those who financed this aggression for the sake of personal gain. But all this will be happened after the final victory of Azerbaijan,” the Israeli expert said.

On October 11, 2020 at about 2:00 AM (GMT+4) Armenian Armed Forces fired missiles at multi-apartment residential buildings in the central part of Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan, located outside the frontline zone.

According to the latest data, 9 civilians, including 4 women, were killed as a result of missiles hitting the buildings.

The Armenian Armed Forces, flagrantly violating norms and principles of international law, the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and Additional Protocols to it, as well as the requirements of the humanitarian ceasefire declared on October 10th, continue to deliberately target the civilian population of Azerbaijan, and intensively bombard densely populated settlements.