If Pashinyan swept away by masses, opposition, no one will regret it, says Russian Military expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

Trend:

If Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is swept away by the masses and the opposition, no one will regret it, editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine Igor Korotchenko wrote this in Telegram, Trend reports.

"The Kremlin clearly understands that Pashinyan is, to put it mildly, not a friend of Russia. Therefore, if due to the inevitable political turbulence in Armenia caused by a loss in war, he ends up being swept away by the masses and the opposition, no one will regret it," he wrote.