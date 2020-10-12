Shelling of Ganja by Armenia - absolutely immoral, violates concepts of humanity - Lev Spivak

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The shelling of Ganja is absolutely immoral and violates all laws and concepts of humanity, Director General of the Israel-Azerbaijan AzIz international association Lev Spivak told Trend, commenting on the missile attacks on civilians in Ganja by the Armenian Armed Forces.

“The shelling of civilians is an absolute and unequivocal violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention and is an international crime. It is necessary to file an appeal with international authorities and a court for the commission of such actions,” said Spivak.

“But, we are all aware that the legal path is far from the fastest one. It is bureaucracy that takes a lot of time and, therefore, I am personally more concerned about a simple human, moral aspect of this case,” he said.

“It's simply terrible, I don't understand how a person can fire a missile or drop a bomb on a peaceful, calm city. It is beyond me to understand how a normal person can do this. It's horrible, and absolutely immoral and violates all laws and concepts of humanity”, he said.

“All these people are absolutely deliberately killing those who cannot answer them, they kill ordinary civilians. In my opinion, it's terrible,” he said.

Spivak also outlined that all diaspora organizations in the world should spread this information around the world and try to urge as many people as possible to condemn these atrocities.

