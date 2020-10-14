Assistant to Azerbaijani president calls Tartar 'Stalingrad' of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

Tartar is 'Stalingrad' of Azerbaijan against Armenia's Nazism, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev said on Twitter, Trend reports.

“Armenia's 'commitment' to humanitarian truce utter hypocrisy: since morning Tartar city under heavy artillery attack. 100+ artillery missiles hit the city and its villages. 6 civilians wounded. One civilian killed. Tartar is 'Stalingrad' of Azerbaijan against Armenia's nazism,” Hajiyev wrote.