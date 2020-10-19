Iran strongly condemns Armenia's barbaric attack on Azerbaijan - MP
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
Iran strongly condemns barbaricattack of Armenia on the Azerbaijani city of Ganja, said Deputy Chairman of the Public Committee of the Iranian Parliament Vali Esmaeili said, Trend reports citing Iranian Media.
The MP stressed that as a result of the attack of Armenia, civilians and children were killed.
"The patience of freedom-loving people in the region and the world is over. It is unfortunate that the international organizations are silent on this war crime," Esmaeili noted.
