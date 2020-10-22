Nagif Hamzayev: Azerbaijan writes new pages in the world military history

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 22 October 2020 17:04 (UTC+04:00)
Nagif Hamzayev: Azerbaijan writes new pages in the world military history

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 22

By Nagif Hamzayev

Azerbaijan’s glorious army under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev continues its triumphant march for the liberation of the occupied territories, opening new victorious pages in the history of the contemporary military world.

Every day new lands are added to the list of our liberated lands, bringing close the historical date of the complete liberation of the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Today, successful domestic and foreign policy conducted by the president, the Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev stand at the core of the accomplishments of the independent state of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan, which is rapidly developing on the way to sovereignty and progress in the South Caucasus, is making great strides in the full sense of the word.

Azerbaijan's achievements have not been reached during one or two years. During the last 17 years of the leadership of our President who persues the independent policy based on the national interest of the country serious developments and achievements have been reached in all available spheres of the state. And today we all are observing the positive consequences of this policy.

While our hateful and aggressive neighbor Armenia keeps our lands under occupation, one of the most significant goals standing in front of us was to strengthen the army, increase its combat capability and master the latest modern military technologies. Therefore, the construction of the strong army has always been in the center of the attention of President Aliyev.

The economic development of Azerbaijan and the increase in the financial capacity of the country have resulted in thestrengthening of our army. Currently, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan regarding the high level combat readiness is considered one of the strongest armies in the CIS region. According to the reports of international rating agencies, our Armed Forces are among the strongest armies in the world that arerebuilt and equipped in line with modern standards.

Demonstrating the formation of a modern army at military parades, Azerbaijan first has showed its power in the battlefield during the April 2016 escalations. The April battles once again demonstrated the strength, the combat, moral-psychological training, and high morale and determination of our courageous soldiers and glorious army. The liberation of the village of Gunnut in Nakhchivan and the seizure of strategic heights on the border with Armenia were the next victoriesof the Azerbaijani armed forces after the April battles. At the time, this victory was the predictor of the day of complete victory, thus resulting in the increase of the motivation in the society.

Today, the liberation of Zangilan city and the number of villagesin Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Khojavend and Zangilan regions is the result of the political and diplomatic achievements of the President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

The advancement of our brave Army in all directions of the front, crushing the enemy, will be a one-time cessation of the provocative actions of the occupant Armenian government, which poses a serious threat to peace and stability in the region.

Today, Azerbaijan's successes in all spheres once again confirm that the far-sighted and proud policy, every step, every decision of the President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, is not only the guarantor of today, but as well as the future of the country.

