Armenian armed forces forced to retreat, suffering losses (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

Trend:

The units of the Armenian armed forces attempted to attack in the course of the battles in the Gubadli direction of the frontline. Due to the resolute actions of the units of the Azerbaijan Army, Armenian armed forces lost up to 50 servicemen and was forced to retreat, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

As a result, four auto vehicles full of ammunition and one armored vehicle of the Armenian troops were seized.

Trend presents the video footage of seized war trophies.