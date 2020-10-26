Armed Forces of Armenia firing at Azerbaijani positions from its territory

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 26 October 2020
Armed Forces of Armenia firing at Azerbaijani positions from its territory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

Trend:

Armenian Armed Forces are firing at Azerbaijani settlements and military positions located on the state border with Armenia from various types of small arms, mortars, and howitzers despite the announcement of a new humanitarian ceasefire, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, since the morning of October 26, the territories of Azerbaijani Tovuz, Gadabay, and Dashkasan districts have been fired from the vicinities of Armenian Berd, Chambarak, and Vardenis cities.

Moreover, the positions of Azerbaijani units in the direction of Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Lachin, and Gubadli districts are exposed to the shelling of Armenian Armed Forces, said the ministry.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

