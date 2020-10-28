Iran strongly condemns Armenia's missile attack on Azerbaijan's Barda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.28

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan strongly condemns the missile attack by Armenia on the Azerbaijani city of Barda, the Iranian Embassy told Trend.

The embassy also noted the numberous civilians, who became the victims of the barbaric attack.

According to the report, Iranian Embassy expresses its condolences to the families of the killed and wishes healing to the wounded.

The Iranian Embassy stressed that according to international law, attacking cities, residential settlement and innocent people is a war crime and must be stopped immediately.