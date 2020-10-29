Footage of Gubadli region's Giyasli, Saryyatag villages liberated from occupation unveiled (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29
Trend:
Video footage from the villages of Giyasli and Sariyatag of Gubadli region liberated from the Armenian occupation was published by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, Trend reports.
Trend presents the footage:
