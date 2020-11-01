Armenia demonstrates no video proof showing defeat of Azerbaijani Air Force helicopters - Russian website

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

Trend:

The Armenian Defense Ministry reported that Azerbaijan allegedly lost 16 military helicopters at once, including combat vehicles and multi-purpose rotorcraft, Trend reports referring to the article posted on www.avia.pro .

Nevertheless, during more than a month that has passed since the escalation of the conflict, Armenia has not demonstrated a single footage showing the defeat of the Azerbaijani Air Force helicopters, which causes a lot of bewilderment.

"During the first days of the armed clashes escalation, the wreckage of an unknown aircraft was demonstrated, however, experts revealed that this video footage was staged as the wreckage did not have any damage typical for the destruction of a helicopter by a missile while the other part of the wreckage was not shown at all,” the article said.

“Yerevan does not comment on the absence of any evidence about the downed aircraft of the Azerbaijani Air Force," the article said.