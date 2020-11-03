Azerbaijan prepares report on Ganja damages after Armenia's attacks, sends it to int'l organizations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

Trend:

The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, has prepared an interim report on historical and religious architectural monuments seriously damaged due to missile attacks on Ganja by the Armenian Armed Forces, Trend reports citing the Office of the Ombudsman.

The report was sent to international organizations, national human rights institutions, organizations representing various religious communities and denominations.