Victims of Armenian terror commemorated in Hamburg

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

Trend:

Azerbaijanis living in Hamburg, Germany, commemorated the Azerbaijanis who have been killed as a result of terrorist acts committed by the Armenian army in Ganja and Barda, as well as in other cities and settlements of Azerbaijan.

A memorial corner with the slogan “Barda” and “Justice for Barda!” was organized on the central street of Hamburg. Flowers, toys and candles were placed in front of the pictures of the victims.

The passing local residents were informed about the aggressive and terrorist policy of Armenia, the exercise of Azerbaijan's right for self-defense and liberation of its territories in accordance with international law.