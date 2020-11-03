Victims of Armenian terror commemorated in Hamburg
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3
Trend:
Azerbaijanis living in Hamburg, Germany, commemorated the Azerbaijanis who have been killed as a result of terrorist acts committed by the Armenian army in Ganja and Barda, as well as in other cities and settlements of Azerbaijan.
A memorial corner with the slogan “Barda” and “Justice for Barda!” was organized on the central street of Hamburg. Flowers, toys and candles were placed in front of the pictures of the victims.
The passing local residents were informed about the aggressive and terrorist policy of Armenia, the exercise of Azerbaijan's right for self-defense and liberation of its territories in accordance with international law.
Latest
Azerbaijani FM thanks Turkic Council SecGen for supporting Azerbaijan's fair position based on int'l law (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani NGOs appeal to int'l organizations due to pressure on media covering Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan prepares report on Ganja damages after Armenia's attacks, sends it to int'l organizations