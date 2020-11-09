Footage of destruction of Armenian tank on Lachin-Shusha road disseminated (VIDEO)

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 November 2020 14:37 (UTC+04:00)
Footage of destruction of Armenian tank on Lachin-Shusha road disseminated (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

Trend:

Azerbaijan has spread video footage of its Harop kamikaze drone destroying a tank of the Armenian Armed Forces, which attempted an offensive in the direction of Azerbaijani units in the Zarysly village on the Lachin-Shusha road, has been spread, Trend reports.

"The operation on destruction of surrounded Armenian Armed Forces in the Shusha direction continued. On November 9, the UAVs destroyed one tank and one infantry fighting vehicle of the Armenian Armed Forces, which tried to attack Azerbaijani units in order to breake out the encirclement near the Zarysly village on the Lachin-Shusha road," the ministry said.

The footage:

