Accusing Russia of betrayal for position on Karabakh - baseless - Kremlin spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.13

Trend:

Accusations towards Russia of betrayal due to the alleged lack of support for Armenia in resolving the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh are absolutely unfounded, Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview published on RT TV channel, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Accusations against Russia are absolutely unfounded," Peskov replied to the remark that the country allegedly didn’t significantly support Armenia in resolving the conflict in Karabakh, and some Armenians regard Russia's position as a betrayal.

Moscow considers both Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to be friends of Russia, he said.

According to the press secretary, the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) proposed formulas for resolving the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, the adoption of which a few years ago would have avoided bloodshed.

As he noted, the military operation in the region was preceded by ‘many years of attempts by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and, first of all, Russia to offer some formulas for the conflict's settlement.’

"These formulas existed, they are well known to the participants in the international negotiation process, but, unfortunately, they didn’t work for one reason or another," added Peskov.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.