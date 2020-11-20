Armenian defense minister resigns

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

Trend:

Armenian Minister of Defense David Tonoyan has resigned, following Armenia's losses in the Karabakh war with Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to media reports, the Armenian authorities want to appoint to this position Vagharshak Harutyunyan who now holds the post of adviser to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The Armenian media also stated that Vagharshak Harutyunyan, who was the Armenian Minister of Defense in 1999-2000, will be reappointed to this position by the PM’s chief adviser.