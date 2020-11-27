Supplies of drinking water to Shusha liberated from occupation launched (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27
Trend:
Under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, supplies of drinking water has been to the city of Shusha, liberated from occupation were launched.
Latest
Discovery of Turkmen scientists expected to make unique contribution to healthcare system on global scale
Iran Parliament speaker obliges gov't to implement “People's Livelihood Protection Act” as soon as possible
Ruling coalition in Germany stands for Berlin’s participation in promoting peace in Nagorno-Karabakh
Turkish Ombudsman Institution prepares special report on Armenia's war crimes against Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
French Senate Resolution is blow to French interests in South Caucasus - Center for Economic Reforms Analysis