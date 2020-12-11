Human Rights Watch reports several incidents of Armenian forces using ballistic missiles in apparent indiscriminate attacks on Azerbaijani civilians

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 December 2020 14:03 (UTC+04:00)
Human Rights Watch reports several incidents of Armenian forces using ballistic missiles in apparent indiscriminate attacks on Azerbaijani civilians

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Armenian military forces carried out unlawfully indiscriminate rocket and missile strikes on Azerbaijan during the hostilities from September to November 2020, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said, Trend reports citing the organization.

During on-site investigations in Azerbaijan in November, Human Rights Watch documented 11 incidents in which Armenian forces used ballistic missiles, unguided artillery rockets, and large-caliber artillery projectiles that hit populated areas in apparent indiscriminate attacks.

In at least four other cases, munitions struck civilians or civilian objects in areas where there were no apparent military targets, the HRW said.

“Armenian forces repeatedly launched missiles, unguided rockets, and heavy artillery into populated cities and villages in violation of the laws of war,” said Hugh Williamson, Europe, and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch. “Again and again in the course of the six-week war, these attacks unlawfully destroyed civilian lives and homes and should be impartially investigated.”

Human Rights Watch investigated missile, rocket, and artillery attacks by Armenian forces that struck cities, towns, and villages in Aghdam, Barda, Fizuli, Ganja, Goranboy, Naftalan, and Tartar in Azerbaijan.

This report examines 18 of these strikes, which killed 40 civilians and wounded dozens more, based on in-person interviews with 53 witnesses to attacks and 12 phone interviews, news reports, and governmental data.

Human Rights Watch also examined satellite imagery of 10 of the 17 attacks and photos and videos posted on social media from the site of nine of the attacks, which corroborated the time and date of the attacks, and the scale of destruction.

“Armenian forces fired hugely destructive, inaccurate weapons into Azerbaijan’s cities, towns, and villages,” Williamson said. “Accountability for these and other apparent violations of the laws of war is critical.”

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Volume of loan portfolio of government institutions increases in Azerbaijan
Volume of loan portfolio of government institutions increases in Azerbaijan
British and Uzbek ministers discuss revitalization of business council for trade and industry
British and Uzbek ministers discuss revitalization of business council for trade and industry
Kazakhstan sets soft lending limits for second-tier banks
Kazakhstan sets soft lending limits for second-tier banks
Loading Bars
Latest
Results of 44-day war made Turkey just as happy as Azerbaijan - President Erdogan Politics 14:46
Turkey, Uzbekistan to use national currency in mutual settlements in joint trade Turkey 14:40
President of Azerbaijan: We agreed with President Erdogan to go to Shusha, after new highway is built Politics 14:37
Volume of loan portfolio of government institutions increases in Azerbaijan Finance 14:24
Armenian lobby's Anti-Azerbaijani efforts fail in Belgian parliament Politics 14:22
Russia supports Baku's idea of multilateral regional security platform - Erdogan Politics 14:20
We must create new platform for cooperation in region - President of Azerbaijan Politics 14:20
Famous “Bayraktar”, product of Turkish defense industry, played exceptional role in our success - President of Azerbaijan Politics 14:18
This historic Victory is embodiment of Azerbaijan-Turkey unity - President Aliyev Politics 14:16
New e-service for entrepreneurs launched in Azerbaijan Business 14:06
Georgia's export products being promoted to German marketplace Business 14:06
Azerbaijan's Victory Day on 8 November to be included in holidays, non-working days list Society 14:06
British and Uzbek ministers discuss revitalization of business council for trade and industry Finance 14:05
Human Rights Watch reports several incidents of Armenian forces using ballistic missiles in apparent indiscriminate attacks on Azerbaijani civilians Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:03
Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova talks Turkey's support of Azerbaijan in interview with Anadolu News Agency Politics 14:02
Urgent allowances paid to Azerbaijani private clinics' medical workers Society 13:45
Cement production equipment at Fergana plant in Uzbekistan fully imported from China Uzbekistan 13:36
Austria’s petroleum oils imports from Azerbaijan – monthly data Oil&Gas 13:35
French company to support construction of modern agro logistics centers in Uzbekistan Business 13:34
Bill Gates Praises India: "Country To Study Now, Other Than China..." Other News 13:31
Azerbaijan rolls out postage stamps on occasion of Victory Parade ICT 13:14
Azerbaijan can become member of single transport & logistics network Transport 13:01
Azerbaijan changes Labor Code due to Sept. 27 - Day of Remembrance Politics 12:59
Turkmenistan signs decisions of Council of Foreign Ministers of CIS Business 12:58
Azerbaijan discloses date of another plenary session of parliament Politics 12:54
Victory Parade in Baku demonstrated Azerbaijan's military might - Azerbaijan's Parliament speaker Politics 12:43
Azerbaijan to put 'Karabakh' bonds into circulation Politics 12:41
Victory Parade from lens of Baku Media Center (FOTO) Society 12:31
Turkmenistan to prepare program for next year’s construction sector dev’t Construction 12:27
STAR Refinery to be highly cost-effective for Turkey - CAERC Oil&Gas 12:24
Eurostat data shows decline in Azerbaijan’s petroleum oils export to EU Oil&Gas 12:21
Azerbaijani Parliament amends law on insurance of deposits Economy 12:17
Azerbaijan to create quarantine posts from Dec. 14 – Traffic police (Exclusive) Society 12:17
Kazakhstan, Portugal trade turnover plummets multifold year-on-year Business 12:16
Georgia sees increase in coronavirus cases Georgia 12:14
US to assist Georgia in implementing agricultural projects Business 12:13
Kazakhstan, Czech Republic talking possible coop in geological exploration Business 12:12
SMS-permit system in Azerbaijan soon to be in force amid COVID lockdown Society 12:08
11M2020’s export from Uzbekistan’s Samarkand region revealed Uzbekistan 12:06
Kazakhstan sets soft lending limits for second-tier banks Finance 12:03
Azerbaijan presents data on journalists who participated in Karabakh war Society 12:01
BTC oil transportation dynamics since 2008 Oil&Gas 11:51
Kazakhstan reports increase in tariffs for transporting cargo by all types of vehicles Transport 11:50
Kazakhstan, Denmark trade surges despite exports volume decrease Business 11:46
Business activity index in Kazakhstan up Finance 11:40
Azerbaijani parliament adopts decision to cancel curfew Politics 11:35
Lufthansa CEO sees bookings tripling in Summer 2021 Europe 11:34
Uzbekistan’s itinerant trade to be carried out through electronic registration Business 11:33
Inflation risks in Uzbekistan expected due to short-term trends in food markets Finance 11:28
Turkmen Construction Ministry supplying domestic products to construction sites Construction 11:27
Uzbekistan’s inflationary expectations in November decrease Finance 11:23
Georgian Railway to resume its operations Transport 11:12
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan decline Finance 11:07
Azerbaijani oil prices rebound Finance 11:07
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture to buy welding equipment via tender Tenders 11:05
Europe to be largely dependent on gas imports Oil&Gas 10:55
Turkmenistan carries out major repairs of underground mines Oil&Gas 10:51
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: May Almighty God always protect our countries and peoples (PHOTO) Politics 10:49
Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund continue compensating clients of closed banks Finance 10:48
Axpo to quadruple long-term renewable energy supply contracts by 2030 Oil&Gas 10:46
Kazakhstan to hold online action for subsoil use right on seven deposits Oil&Gas 10:46
Georgia sees decrease in FDI in hotels and restaurants Business 10:45
Axpo plans to construct 250 MW photovoltaic systems in current FY Oil&Gas 10:37
Victory Parade amazed entire world with power of Azerbaijani army - MP Politics 10:37
Asian banks to provide Kazakhstan with anti-COVID-19 loans Finance 10:36
We are born to Victory! Society 10:32
Axpo’s net investments fall due to acquisition, project postponements Oil&Gas 10:29
ICIEC and EXIMGARANT of Belarus join forces to foster trade and investments amidst the pandemic Arab World 10:14
India, Nepal agree to start flights under air bubble arrangement Other News 10:13
New power plant to be built in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 10:11
Turkish labor migrants' 11M2020 inflow to Uzbekistan falls Turkey 10:07
Azerbaijani startups to enter Europe via Innovation Agency's new agreement ICT 10:06
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 11 Finance 10:04
Azerbaijan records growth in clearing operations Finance 10:03
Number of coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan approaches 75,000 Uzbekistan 09:37
Iran-India commercial transactions ongoing Business 09:26
Production of tires in Iran increases Business 09:20
Oil price rally builds steam as coronavirus vaccine rollouts begin Oil&Gas 09:15
Kazakhstan adopts national payment system development program Finance 09:11
Apple is sued by rival over alleged App Store monopoly Other News 08:47
Brazil reports 770 more COVID-19 deaths Other News 08:17
Hamilton allowed to race at Abu Dhabi F1 GP after quarantine Other News 07:40
Georgia's real estate subsidy program plays key role in sector Business 07:01
Nearly 1.75 million people in Turkey have tested COVID-19 positive so far: Health Ministry Turkey 06:17
UK records another 20,964 coronavirus cases with 516 deaths Europe 05:39
EBRD to fund construction of water conduit from groundwater deposits in Uzbekistan Construction 05:01
Over 385,000 new COVID-19 cases registered worldwide in 24 hours - WHO Other News 04:31
U.S. COVID-19 deaths top 290,000: Johns Hopkins University US 03:46
UK's Johnson says 'strong possibility' of no-deal split in EU trading ties Europe 02:51
EU leaders unblock 1.8 trillion euro budget, recovery fund, eye climate goals Europe 02:12
UK, Singapore sign free trade agreement Europe 01:29
Kazakhstan saves up budget expenditures due to savings on public procurement Finance 00:45
Direct travel between Turkey and Azerbaijan will be carried out with identity card Politics 00:43
We fulfilled our historic mission by showing unity, resolve, determination and national spirit - President Aliyev Politics 00:39
Georgia’s 10th parliament to hold first session tomorrow Georgia 00:36
Length of Iran railway network exceeds 14,000km: Deputy min. Business 00:34
13 regions of Kazakhstan see investment growth - minister Kazakhstan 00:33
Russian citizens buy less real estate properties in Turkey Turkey 00:29
From now on, we will only move forward - President Aliyev Politics 00:28
We mobilized all our resources, created iron fist and crushed enemy’s head - President of Azerbaijan Politics 00:24
All news