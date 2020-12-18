Declaration on ceasefire between Baku and Yerevan mediated by Russia under consistent implementation – Russian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

Trend:

The declaration on ceasefire and cessation of hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region among Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia is being consistently implemented, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

President Putin made the remark at a videoconference meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State, Trend reports with reference to the Russian media.

“The Russian peacekeepers are doing everything for the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region not to worsen,” the president said. “While undertaking mediation efforts to establish peace in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Moscow sought to follow the key agreements reached in the OSCE Minsk Group.”

“Presently, the declaration on ceasefire concluded between Baku and Yerevan with the mediation of Russia is being consistently implemented,” President Putin said.