Azerbaijani Defense Ministry informs about servicemen who became martyrs in Karabakh war

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21 December 2020 18:23 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry informs about servicemen who became martyrs in Karabakh war

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has disclosed the photos, names, surnames, updated the information about military ranks, and date of birth of 2802 servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who died as martyrs in the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War and were buried till December 21, Trend reports.

“Currently, work is underway on finding up to 40 servicemen considered as missing and the identification of more than 60 people, whose identity has not yet been established,” the ministry said.

List of servicemen who died as martyrs in the Nagorno-Karabakh War

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Remaining on FATF blacklist doubles effect of sanctions against Iran - expert
Remaining on FATF blacklist doubles effect of sanctions against Iran - expert
No obstacle to broader Iran-Austria ties - Envoy
No obstacle to broader Iran-Austria ties - Envoy
Iran held meetings with P4+1 about nuclear deal
Iran held meetings with P4+1 about nuclear deal
Loading Bars
Latest
Georgian Ministry of Infrastructure talks about next year’s plans Construction 18:41
Uzbekistan Railways discloses details on construction of road-railway bridge across Amu Darya River Construction 18:28
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry informs about servicemen who became martyrs in Karabakh war Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:23
Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank to focus on developing cybersecurity industry in 2021 Economy 18:10
Development of startup ecosystem to allows Azerbaijan to become strong player in int’l market ICT 17:52
EIB to expand credit line to support Georgian SMEs Business 17:50
Share of tax revenues in Azerbaijan's 2021 state budget forecasted Finance 17:48
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan consider resuming flights in spring 2021 Transport 17:43
Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of metal products Tenders 17:39
Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising in Iran Finance 17:34
Trend News Agency, Turkish Albayrak Media Group creating joint media platform (PHOTOS) Society 17:26
Exports from Iran's North Khorasan province decreases Business 17:24
U.S. airline stocks fall as new COVID-19 strain fuels travel ban fears US 17:23
Volume of oil production from Azerbaijan's ACG, Shah Deniz fields disclosed Oil&Gas 17:22
Bulk of Azerbaijan's oil production falls on ACG field - Ministry of Energy Oil&Gas 17:21
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss regional issues of mutual interest Politics 17:15
Total potential of solar energy in Azerbaijan's Karabakh to be clarified soon - ministry Oil&Gas 17:14
Azerbaijan confirms 1,505 new COVID-19 cases, 3,028 recoveries Society 17:14
Azerbaijan discloses number of mosques destroyed in Shusha Society 17:13
Demand for private health insurance increases in Georgia Business 17:13
Persons arriving in Georgia from UK to be placed under quarantine Transport 17:10
Azerbaijan increases financing of educational sphere for 2021 Finance 17:03
Turkmenistan’s Serdar cotton-spinning mill produces large volume of products Business 17:00
Kazakhstan's national telecommunications operator to pay out 2020 dividends Finance 16:57
Kazakhstan’s plant provides Uzbekistan with Hyundai, JAC vehicles Transport 16:55
ILO names conventions ratified by Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 16:41
Azerbaijani AzInTelecom launches new IT infrastructure monitoring service ICT 16:41
SOCAR launches one more petrol station Oil&Gas 16:26
Interactive webinar on Indian Pharmaceutical Products held Other News 16:24
Plant for manufacturing of Yutong buses, electric buses launched in Kazakhstan Business 16:19
Uzbekistan’s car production for 11M2020 increases Transport 16:17
TABIB clarifies issue of selling medicines for COVID-19 infected persons Society 16:16
Azerbaijan increases gas production Oil&Gas 16:14
UK to assist developing international financial center in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Finance 16:11
Azerbaijani bank talks on digitalization level of companies' activities ICT 16:05
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry talks maintaining stability of national currency Finance 16:04
Review of producer price indices for services in Georgia Business 16:04
Almost all reservoirs in Azerbaijan's liberated Karabakh in critical condition - ANAS Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:03
Iran to launch several water and electricity facilities Oil&Gas 16:03
Copper ores and concentrates top export items in Georgia Business 16:03
Azerbaijan ranks 4th among Georgia's top trade partners Business 15:55
Uzbekistan reveals average starting exchange price for RON-80 gasoline Uzbekistan 15:45
JP Morgan forecasts Brent, WTI prices in 2021 Oil&Gas 15:32
Trade turnover between Turkmenistan, Russia increased Business 15:15
Macron: France needs to step up vigilance over COVID situation Europe 15:08
German economy to shrink 1% in Q4, more in Q1 - DIW Europe 15:01
Iranian coal companies boost production Business 14:58
Azerbaijan shows video footage from Garajalli village of Jabrayil district (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:57
Construction of second stage of reservoir underway in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 14:57
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 21 Society 14:56
Iran's foreign assets blocked abroad due to FATF-related issues Business 14:55
Oil falls $2 as new virus strain sparks demand worries Oil&Gas 14:54
Norway halts flights from Britain Europe 14:46
Uzbekistan, China to fund number of joint scientific and technical projects Business 14:45
Geostat reveals volume of Export Price Index in Georgia Business 14:44
India suspends all flights from the UK as concerns grow over new virus strain Other News 14:44
Iran's budget plan requires transparency Finance 14:37
Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to Turkish president Politics 14:35
Share of Georgian domestic exports shows increase Business 14:32
Domestic Producer Price Index for Industrial Products up in Georgia Business 14:29
Number of 'COVID-19 'red zones' in Iran down Society 14:27
Azerbaijan increasing amount of subsistence minimum Society 14:26
Turkey records more labor migrants to Kazakhstan Business 14:25
Iran expects further development of its digital economy Business 14:23
Raw sulfur, chalk production volumes drop in Kazakhstan year-on-year Business 14:21
First production facility launched in Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO) Business 14:19
India's Hyderabad emerges as COVID-19 vaccine capital of the world Other News 14:15
Supply exceeds demand at deposit auction of Central Bank of Azerbaijan Finance 14:14
Strong capital inflows to further strengthen Indian rupee in the week ahead Other News 14:14
TN students win top award for sustainable building material project Other News 14:12
India at cusp of authorizing 1st set of Covid-19 vax: Harsh Vardhan Other News 14:10
Azerbaijan discloses volume of funds allocated to liberated territories Finance 14:04
Kazakhstan-based Tethys completes drilling operations at one more site Oil&Gas 14:04
Azerbaijan to create seismological stations in Kalbajar, Jabrayil, Shusha, Khankendi Society 14:02
Uzbekistan significantly increases production of cotton fiber Uzbekistan 13:59
Ceyhan terminal transships 203 million tons of ACG oil Oil&Gas 13:53
Exports from Iran's Hamadan Province increases Business 13:50
Gasoline production down in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 13:50
Azerbaijan continues to improve provision for its troops stationed in liberated lands Politics 13:31
Uzbek currency rates for December 21 Finance 13:30
President Aliyev receives Afghanistan`s national security advisor, chief of staff to Afghan president Politics 13:30
Water resources of Iran announced Oil&Gas 13:19
Azerbaijan to import hundreds of modern Turkish buses (PHOTO) Society 13:18
Azerbaijani ministry names projected defense, national security expenses for 2021 Finance 13:17
Azerbaijan's consolidated budget revenues to increase next year Finance 13:01
Iran unveils volume of sprat caught in Caspian Business 13:01
Azerbaijan, Russia discuss issues of economic co-op Economy 13:01
ADB approves project to support startups in Azerbaijan Finance 12:59
Upstream oil & gas to spend another year in doldrums Oil&Gas 12:59
Kazakhstan's large oil, gas enterprises to switch to most advanced technologies Kazakhstan 12:57
Azerbaijani leading IT company wins tender opened by Ministry of Agriculture Business 12:55
Iran's gas consumption increases Oil&Gas 12:53
Tariffs' update increases number of listing applications - Baku Stock Exchange Finance 12:52
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenstandartlary opens tender for metrological equipment purchase Tenders 12:48
Baku Higher Oil School launches webinar on ‘Culture and Spiritual Wealth of Karabakh’ Society 12:46
EU ready to co-op with Kazakhstan on green technologies to further diversify its economy Oil&Gas 12:24
Geostat reveals volume of Georgian external merchandise trade Business 12:20
Georgia reports 824 new coronavirus cases Georgia 12:17
Georgia sees increase in Producer Price Index Business 12:16
Kazakhstan, Denmark boost trade turnover despite COVID-19 pandemic Business 12:11
All news