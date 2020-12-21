Azerbaijani Defense Ministry informs about servicemen who became martyrs in Karabakh war

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has disclosed the photos, names, surnames, updated the information about military ranks, and date of birth of 2802 servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who died as martyrs in the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War and were buried till December 21, Trend reports.

“Currently, work is underway on finding up to 40 servicemen considered as missing and the identification of more than 60 people, whose identity has not yet been established,” the ministry said.



List of servicemen who died as martyrs in the Nagorno-Karabakh War