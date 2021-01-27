PACE Bureau does not approve discussion on returning Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27
Trend:
The Bureau of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe did not discuss the issue of returning Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Jan. 27, citing the Armenian media.
The PACE Bureau did not approve this discussion, meeting the appeal of the Azerbaijani delegation.
