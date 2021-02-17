Azerbaijani police forces found ordnances left by Armenians in Aghdam (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17
By Samir Ali - Trend:
Ordnances abandoned by Armenians were found in Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam district, Trend reports citing the Barda regional group of the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs.
According to the data, on the territory of Suma village, the employees of the Aghdam Regional Police Department inspected the trenches and fortifications and found 5,232 rounds of various calibers.
