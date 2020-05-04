4.3-magnitude quake jolts Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

Trend:

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake has shaken Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Republican Seismological Survey Center (RSSC) of the Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences.

An earthquake was recorded at 00:03 local time, 45 kilometers north of Ganja station in the Samukh district. The seismic center was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The tremors in the epicenter were felt up to 3.