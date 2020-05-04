4.3-magnitude quake jolts Azerbaijan
Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4
Trend:
A 4.3-magnitude earthquake has shaken Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Republican Seismological Survey Center (RSSC) of the Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences.
An earthquake was recorded at 00:03 local time, 45 kilometers north of Ganja station in the Samukh district. The seismic center was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.
The tremors in the epicenter were felt up to 3.
Latest
Lithuanian ASHBURN International company’s executive director talks about advantages of innovation system
Lithuanian ASHBURN International company’s executive director talks about expansion of innovative solutions