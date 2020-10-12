The National Institute for International Education of Korea invites international students for “2021 Global Korea Scholarship
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12
Trend:
The Embassy of the Republic of Korea to the Republic of Azerbaijan has the honor to inform the following:
The National Institute for International Education of Korea invites international students for “2021 Global Korea Scholarship: Korean Government Scholarship Program for an Undergraduate Degree” for the academic year 2021~2026.
Basically every details about the program is available at the website http://www.studyinkorea.go.kr/en.
Application deadline for the Embassy Track of the program is October 20, 2020.
Any inquiry on the program can be made to the Embassy as follows :
Latest
The National Institute for International Education of Korea invites international students for “2021 Global Korea Scholarship
Urgency of situation dictates return to political, legal bases for settlement of Karabakh conflict, says Algerian Ambassador to Azerbaijan
Armenia's attacks on civilians, civilian facilities obvious disrespect of OSCE co-chairs, including Russia, says Russian expert