BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

Trend:

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea to the Republic of Azerbaijan has the honor to inform the following:

The National Institute for International Education of Korea invites international students for “2021 Global Korea Scholarship: Korean Government Scholarship Program for an Undergraduate Degree” for the academic year 2021~2026.

Basically every details about the program is available at the website http://www.studyinkorea.go.kr/en.

Application deadline for the Embassy Track of the program is October 20, 2020.

Any inquiry on the program can be made to the Embassy as follows :