YARAT Contemporary Art Space to present exhibition project "Make Island For Yourself" in Museum of Azerbaijani Painting

Other News 30 November 2020 16:58 (UTC+04:00)
YARAT Contemporary Art Space to present exhibition project "Make Island For Yourself" in Museum of Azerbaijani Painting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Vugar Imanov – Trend:

YARAT Contemporary Art Space is presenting the exhibition project "Make an Island For Yourself", Trend reports.

Composed from both private and public collections, the exhibition is held at the Museum of Azerbaijani Painting of the XX-XXI Centuries and includes works created in the late 80s - first half of the 90s of the 20th Centuries by 21 Azerbaijani artists of different generations. Many of the works are being presented to the general public for the first time.

The exhibition consists of works by leading Azerbaijani painters Shamo Abasov, Melik Aghamalov, Kamal Ahmed, Eliyar Alimirzoyev, Museib Amirov, CHINGIZ, Elnur Babayev, Heybat Babayev, Rasim Babayev, Muslim Eldarov, Irina Eldarova, Eldar Gurban, Sanan Gurbanov, Huseyn Hagverdiyev, Ujal Hagverdiyev, Rashid Ismayilov, Inna Kostina, Nazim Rahmanov, Sabina Shikhlinskaya, Teymur Daimi, and Mir Nadir Zeynalov.

In the title of the exhibition, we hear the themes of loneliness and solitude as spiritual salvation in times of collapse. The lines from the poem "Make an Island For Yourself", and the works presented at the exhibition are united and echo in the intensity of both the image and the inner message. This fusion is very characteristic and symbolic of the representation of the period to which the exhibition is dedicated.

The concept of the exhibition is based on an appeal to eternal existential themes - hope and disappointment, war and love, death, and rebirth.

However, from a historical point of view, the project is about art during the period of the collapse of the Soviet Union. The themes addressing the Soviet legacy have been largely exhausted today, having at some point been in great demand in the international cultural environment. But still, every new curatorial view, differing perception of a new generation, a new display of unknown works of that period may be able to reveal new historical and cultural layers.

The acquisition of state independence by former Soviet republics took place in different historical ways. In Azerbaijan, the years after the collapse of the USSR were the years associated with the war that led to the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions of the country, which became one of the most tragic pages in Azerbaijani history. Therefore, this exhibition is largely about memory, historical heritage, and national identity.

After the collapse of the USSR, art turns into an increasingly active part of life, losing its past aloofness and conventionality. What happened in Azerbaijan, was, in a way, a breakdown in the time dimension. Time did not go forward; it did not go back it seemed to have stopped. The reason for this was not only the war and its consequences such as refugees, economic collapse, and political anarchy but also the collapse of any hopes for a "new" life that had risen during perestroika.

It was precisely during this period of "timelessness" that artists, musicians, and poets created works of the strongest spiritual intensity, freed from any kind of conjuncture. What is interesting is that many of the works of that period were kept by the artists in their studios since the art market was not interested in art with such an impulse of tragedy, rather than sublimity and beauty.

The "Make an Island For Yourself" exhibition consists of three parts, figuratively reflecting the historical events of the period between 1988 and 1996: the period of "hopes for change and anticipation of an impending catastrophe", the period of "the outbreak of tragedy the war and its consequences" and the period of "reviving life and rays of light at the end of the tunnel."

The artworks of the exhibition are presented together with video from documentary photographs and video chronicles of those years, reconstructing and visualizing the state and mood of the society of that period.

Artworks on display at this exhibition are from public collections of the Modern Art Museum (Baku), Union of Artists of Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan Photographers Union.

Curator: Sabina Shikhlinskaya

Research: Zahra Mammadova

About the Museum of Azerbaijani Painting of the XX-XXI Centuries

The Museum of Azerbaijani Painting of the XX-XXI Centuries is situated on the territory of the National Flag Square, founded by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The official opening took place in June 2015 and YARAT Contemporary Art Space presented the first exhibition entitled "Labour, Leisure, and Dreams: 1960s-1980s Through the Eyes of Azerbaijani Masters" on May 26, 2018.

The exhibition includes works by twenty-three famous Azerbaijani painters, together constituting The Golden Fund of Azerbaijani Culture.

Thanks to regular meetings with local and foreign art experts, curators, and artists, visitors of the exhibition had an opportunity to learn more about the creative development of the artists and their works exhibited in the museum. Under the guidance of famous artists, master-classes for children ("Little Master") and adults ("Explore Yourself") helped the participants discover their creative potential and master the basics of visual art. Moreover, the visitors enjoyed various musical pieces from classical to rock, which accompanied them within the museum halls.

The Museum collaborates closely with educational institutions and the museum's staff familiarizes pupils and students with expositions through interactive tours by teaching them to comprehend and interpret art.

About YARAT

YARAT is an artist-founded, not-for-profit art organization based in Baku, Azerbaijan, established by Aida Mahmudova in 2011. YARAT (which means 'create' in Azerbaijani) is dedicated to contemporary art with a long-term commitment to creating a hub for artistic practice, research, thinking, and education in the Caucasus, Central Asia, and the surrounding region.

YARAT comprises YARAT Art Centre, ARTIM Project Space, YARAT Studios, and an extended educational and public program. YARAT Art Centre, a 2000m2 converted Soviet-era naval building, opened in March 2015 and is the organization’s main exhibition space. The exhibition program features new commissions by artists responding to the region. It supports and provides access to artists from the region while engaging and introducing established, international artists.

In October 2015, YARAT opened ARTIM, a central, accessible, and dynamic space in Baku's Old City. ARTIM (meaning 'progress' in Azerbaijani) shows experimental practices and new work by emerging Azeri art professionals (selected through open call) and the international artists from the residency program. It features multiple small-scale projects each year and hosts ARTIM Lab, a program enabling young artists to engage in workshops and daily studio practice to generate new ideas and works.

In 2016 YARAT launched a renewed residency program. Aimed at developing young Azerbaijani voices and emerging international artists, the focus is on new, innovative practices and artists with an interest in the region. The residency program hosts 6 international and 4 local artists a year at YARAT Studios' spaces.

Exhibition: Make an island For Yourself Dates: December 1, 2020 - May 30, 2021

Venue: Museum of Azerbaijani Painting of the XX-XXI Centuries

Bayil District, National Flag Square

The exhibition opens: Tuesday through Friday from 12:00 - 18:00

Admission is free

Web-site: www.yarat.az

Facebook: @YARATContemporaryArtSpace

Instagram: @yaratcontemporaryartspace

YouTube: YARATContemporaryArtSpace

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Uzbek currency rates for November 30
Uzbek currency rates for November 30
Uzbek Ministry of Finance forecasts increase of public debt
Uzbek Ministry of Finance forecasts increase of public debt
Swiss Investment Company to issue bonds in Uzbek national currency
Swiss Investment Company to issue bonds in Uzbek national currency
Loading Bars
Latest
Armenian PM's attempts to meet with Russian president fail Armenia 17:48
Iran can increase exports through processing industries – economist Business 17:47
Iran hopes to see Iran-Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce headquarters open in Kabul Business 17:43
GM, Nikola announce reworked, smaller deal focused on supplying fuel-cell systems US 17:41
Georgia’s Innovation and Technology Agency discloses volume of startup projects ICT 17:38
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of chemical products Tenders 17:35
Uzbek textile products mostly imported by Russia Business 17:35
Uzbek currency rates for November 30 Finance 17:34
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Spain greatly improves Business 17:32
Azerbaijan increases value of year-on-year export to Kazakhstan Business 17:30
SecGen of Iraqi Council of Representatives sends letter to President Aliyev Politics 17:30
Azerbaijan reports 2,981 new COVID-19 cases, 1,226 recoveries Society 17:28
Azerbaijani 'Barda' ferry ship repaired and put into operation Transport 17:26
Argentine companies to cooperate with Azerbaijan’s Azexport website and Digital Shopping Hub Business 17:20
Uzbek Ministry of Finance forecasts increase of public debt Finance 17:13
Swiss Investment Company to issue bonds in Uzbek national currency Finance 17:12
Georgia purchases 10 new high flow oxygen generators from Turkey Business 17:11
Iran hopes for economic revival of Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh - Vice President Jahangiri Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:11
JCPOA to holding meeting in Vienna Nuclear Program 17:07
Excise tax on import of commodity items to be abolished in Uzbekistan Finance 17:04
Income from pine-cone exports up in Georgia Business 17:03
Azerbaijan reveals data on loans issued to farmers over 11M2020 Economy 16:59
YARAT Contemporary Art Space to present exhibition project "Make Island For Yourself" in Museum of Azerbaijani Painting Other News 16:58
Amazon, Apple stay away from new French initiative to set principles for Big Tech US 16:43
Georgia reveals volume of exported apples Business 16:42
Azerbaijan's ANAMA discloses total number of civilian casualties from mines Society 16:42
Development Bank of Kazakhstan eyeing support of mining, metallurgical projects Business 16:41
Khazar Consortium opens tender for purchase of tires in Turkmenistan Tenders 16:39
Georgia reveals top five insurance companies due to paid claims Finance 16:35
Cemeteries destroyed, mosques used as cowsheds in Karabakh - renowned French photographer (PHOTOS) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:32
Baku Transport Agency, ARIS LLC sign tender contract ICT 16:31
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office urges not to visit lands liberated from occupation (VIDEO) Society 16:22
STAR refinery's crude oil imports rise y-o-y Oil&Gas 16:21
Azerbaijan Mortgage & Credit Guarantee Fund says will complete 2020 with profit Finance 16:17
Russia's Rostelecom working on inter-operator cooperation with Turkmenistan ICT 16:16
Capitalization remains strength of Georgian Basisbank Finance 16:13
Hungarian TUNGSRAM GROUP to launch production of LED street lighting in Kazakhstan Business 16:07
Azerbaijani agency unveils number of munitions found since Sept.27 Society 16:04
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin starts to rise Finance 16:00
Azerbaijan to commission road connecting Tartar and Sugovushan in coming days - ANAMA (PHOTO) Society 15:51
Uzbek agro-industrial agency announces tender for well construction Tenders 15:49
Carlsberg Azerbaijan and AzərŞəkər signed a memorandum of cooperation (PHOTO) Business 15:46
S&P Global to buy IHS Markit in deal valued at $44 billion US 15:45
Azerbaijan reveals number of civilians dead, following recent Armenian aggression Politics 15:45
Uzbekistan slightly reduces import of Turkish-made chemicals Turkey 15:40
Demining of territory for future road to liberated Shusha kicked off - ANAMA Society 15:39
Creation of concept for audit development in Azerbaijan for 2021-2030 nearing completion Business 15:37
Iran's POMC launches its first compressor Oil&Gas 15:27
Turkey continues to raise trade turnover with Azerbaijan Business 15:25
Ceyhan terminal’s oil transshipment from ACG nears 194 million barrels Oil&Gas 15:18
Baku Metro switches to modern train control systems Transport 15:16
Visits of citizens to liberated Azerbaijani territories still dangerous - ANAMA Society 15:16
Malaysia ready to assist in promotion of pilgrim tourism in Uzbekistan Tourism 15:13
Uzbekistan’s 10M2020 data on plastic cards revealed Finance 15:12
Turkmenistan's natural gas reserves increased – Eni’s review Oil&Gas 15:10
Time deposits value surges in Kazakhstan year-on-year Finance 15:09
Iran's total rail transit up Transport 15:08
Turkmenistan's oil reserves remain stable for several years – Eni’s review Oil&Gas 15:08
Iran doubles budget for defense research projects Business 15:07
Georgia sees increase in hazelnuts export Business 14:57
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for November 30 Society 14:57
CNG can easily be used instead of gasoline in Iran Oil&Gas 14:51
Chabahar - first Iranian port to attract foreign operators - PMO Transport 14:49
Georgia decreases mobilizing funds in tax revenue Finance 14:41
Russia increases ten-month value of chemical products import from Turkey Turkey 14:41
New apartments to be added to Azerbaijan's mortgage fund base Business 14:37
Number of enterprises put into operation in Iran's South Khorasan Province up Finance 14:30
Georgia sees decrease in estimated real GDP Business 14:25
Dynamics of Azerbaijan’s oil production since 2000 Oil&Gas 14:20
Iran's Central Bank announces number of exchanged checks Finance 14:03
Israel-Lebanon maritime border talks postponed, officials say Arab World 14:00
Azerbaijan to assign 'stars' to hotels given level of COVID-19 pandemic-related security Tourism 13:56
Cargo, passenger traffic via Turkish Adana Airport lowers in 10M2020 Turkey 13:41
Iran reveals exports of mining products Finance 13:37
Eni’s analysis on Azerbaijan’s oil reserves Oil&Gas 13:36
Value of Iran's trade turnover with Syria announced Business 13:26
Value of Turkish chemical products exported to Turkmenistan up Turkey 13:26
OPEC+ to discuss extending oil cuts or gradually raising output Oil&Gas 13:19
World oil reserves in Eni’s estimates Oil&Gas 13:15
Azerbaijani credit guarantee fund reveals data on issued loans by its agent banks Finance 13:13
Total assets of Azerbaijan's Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund revealed Finance 13:05
Uzbekistan to introduce monitoring system for seismic geodynamic processes at oil & gas fields Oil&Gas 13:05
Amount of COVID-19 cases increase in Georgia Georgia 12:58
OSCE shares experience in risk management of oil and gas infrastructure with Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 12:58
Swiss bank to invest in modernization and technical equipment of UzAuto Motors Transport 12:55
Expenses grow on construction of enterprises in Irans' Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province Business 12:55
Kazakhstan eyes launching production of plastic tractor spares Business 12:40
Iran unveils details of exports from Mazandaran Province Business 12:34
Azerbaijani MP talks creation of municipalities in liberated territories Politics 12:32
Long-term loans for construction sector in Azerbaijan increase Finance 12:25
Hungarian-Uzbek investment projects to be implemented in food, agricultural sectors Construction 12:22
Operating profit to regulatory risk-weighted asset of Halyk Bank Georgia down Business 12:17
Update on construction of Tebinbulak mining, metallurgical complex in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 12:17
Israel increases imports of chemical products from Turkey Turkey 12:16
Romania ramps up ten-month value of chemical products import from Turkey Turkey 12:15
Iran declares details of exports via South Khorasan Province Business 12:14
Central Bank of Azerbaijan reveals last deposit auction's results Finance 12:14
Kazakhstan, Israel trade down nearly twofold amid COVID-19 Business 11:51
Baku Higher Oil School celebrates its 9th anniversary Society 11:51
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas increases gasoline production Oil&Gas 11:50
All news