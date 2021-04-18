Ambedkar remembered on birth anniversary in Dubai

An event was organised in Dubai to mark the 130th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar by the Ambedkar Global, an organisation formed to spread the teachings of the Indian social reformer, Trend reports citing Khaleej Times.

KC Tyagi, Janata Dal (United) general secretary, Rajiv Shukla, vice-president of the BCCI, and Santosh Kumar Suman, Minister from Bihar, attended the event. Speaking on the occasion, K C Tyagi stressed the need to follow the teachings of Dr Ambedkar.

“No matter how developed our country becomes, we will always have something to learn from him,” said Tyagi. Shukla said: “Youths should learn from Dr BR Ambedkar and fight for what is right without any fear.”

Ravi Chand, leader of the Ambedkar Global, said: “Thoughts of Dr Ambedkar do not belong to one section of society but to all. He is an ideal leader for all Indians.”