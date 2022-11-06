Military munitions found in Azerbaijan's Khizi district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. The 112 hotline of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations has received information about the discovery of military munitions near the village of Gilyazi of Khizi district, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani ministry.

A mine-clearence team of the Rescue Service of the Ministry was immediately involved in demining in connection with the information received.

Appropriate security measures were taken in cooperation with law enforcement officials. The following ammunition was found during an inspection of the scene: seven 100-mm tank shells, three 120-mm gun shells, two TAB-50 air bombs, one TAB-7 air bomb, 21 82-mm tank shells, five 76-mm guns, ten 100-mm guns, three 85-mm guns, one 120-mm grenade launcher, one Grad shell (two motors), three 1 F-1 hand grenade, two POMZ-2 land mines and an anti-gas coal.

The ammunition was removed from the area for neutralization by specialists of the Rescue Service Special Risk Team.

No other dangerous or suspicious items were found at the scene or in the surrounding area.