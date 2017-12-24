Vladimir Putin: Azerbaijan, under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership, plays active role in solving int'l problems

24 December 2017 10:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"Dear Ilham Aliyev, I sincerely congratulate you on your birthday. Azerbaijan, under your leadership, is confidently moving forward on path of the socioeconomic development, and plays an active role in addressing topical international problems," the message reads.

"As a true friend of Russia, you make a great contribution to the strengthening of strategic partnership between our countries. I sincerely recall our recent meetings with you in Sochi and Tehran. I hope that we will continue our constructive dialogue and fruitful cooperation with you.

"I sincerely wish you good health, happiness, prosperity and success. Taking this opportunity, I sincerely welcome your whole family and express my best wishes," the message reads.

