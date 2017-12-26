Ilham Aliyev attends CIS informal meeting in Moscow (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

Trend:

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has today arrived in Russia for a working visit.

President Aliyev arrived at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence in order to take part in the informal meeting of the CIS heads of state in Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed President Ilham Aliyev.

The CIS heads of state posed together for photographs. Then the informal meeting of the CIS heads of state was held.

