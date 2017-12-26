Ilham Aliyev attends CIS informal meeting in Moscow (PHOTO)

26 December 2017 20:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

Trend:

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has today arrived in Russia for a working visit.

President Aliyev arrived at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence in order to take part in the informal meeting of the CIS heads of state in Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed President Ilham Aliyev.

The CIS heads of state posed together for photographs. Then the informal meeting of the CIS heads of state was held.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Russian and US top diplomats seek to boost strategic stability dialogue
Other News 01:25
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Russia relations reached level of strategic partnership
Politics 00:27
Authorized capital of Azerbaijan’s Mortgage, Credit Guarantee Fund set
Economy news 26 December 20:45
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva receives Order of saint Equal to Apostles Duchess Olga (PHOTO)
Politics 26 December 20:45
Azerbaijan’s defense minister checks state of combat readiness of units in frontline zone (PHOTO)
Politics 26 December 19:37
Azerbaijan approves 2018 budget of unemployment insurance fund
Politics 26 December 17:13
Azerbaijan approves 2018 budget of State Social Protection Fund
Politics 26 December 17:00
Spokesman for Russia’s president talks upcoming informal CIS summit
World 26 December 16:58
Azerbaijani president increases living wage for 2018
Politics 26 December 16:16
Azerbaijan approves needs criterion for 2018
Politics 26 December 16:12
Turkmenistan's president: Co-op with CIS – a priority
Turkmenistan 26 December 14:49
Azerbaijan's mortgage and credit guarantee funds merge
Business 26 December 13:43
Turkmenistan, Russia mull bilateral co-op prospects
Turkmenistan 26 December 13:06
Russian company to search for gold in Uzbekistan
Economy news 26 December 11:18
President Aliyev approves Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2018
Business 26 December 09:44
Russian warship escorted by UK frigate in North Sea
World 26 December 05:15
Berdimuhamedov: Azerbaijani people led by President Aliyev achieved success in state building
Politics 25 December 19:29
Goshgar Tahmazli appointed chairman of Azerbaijan's Food Security Agency
Politics 25 December 18:42