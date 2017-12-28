Ilham Aliyev approves main directions for using SOFAZ funds in 2018

28 December 2017 19:43 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 18:12)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the main directions for using the funds and investment policy of the State Oil Fund (SOFAZ) for 2018.

According to the decree, the forecast aggregate value (weighted average volume) of investment portfolio of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) for 2018 is set at 60.67 billion manats.

In 2018, SOFAZ funds will be mainly used for financing some measures related to accommodation and improvement of social and living conditions of refugees and IDPs; transfers to the state budget of 2018; transfers to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan to ensure financial stability; financing reconstruction of the Samur-Absheron irrigation system; financing the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project; financing the state program on education of Azerbaijani youth in foreign countries in 2007-2015; financing Azerbaijan’s share in the Southern Gas Corridor projects.

Under the decree, the currency structure of SOFAZ’s investment portfolio is as follows: up to 50 percent of assets can be in US dollars, 35 percent in euros, 5 percent in British pounds, and 10 percent in other currencies.

Meanwhile, SOFAZ’s investment portfolio can consist of four sub-portfolios: a portfolio of debt instruments and money market instruments (60 percent of total portfolio value), a portfolio of shares (25 percent), a portfolio of real estate (10 percent), and a portfolio of gold (5 percent).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Ilham Aliyev orders to award Dostlug Order to a number of individuals
Politics 28 December 18:39
Azerbaijan establishes agency for development of SMEs
Politics 28 December 17:49
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Russia relations reached level of strategic partnership
Politics 27 December 00:27
Authorized capital of Azerbaijan’s Mortgage, Credit Guarantee Fund set
Economy news 26 December 20:45
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva receives Order of saint Equal to Apostles Duchess Olga (PHOTO)
Politics 26 December 20:45
Ilham Aliyev attends CIS informal meeting in Moscow (PHOTO)
Politics 26 December 20:33
Azerbaijan’s defense minister checks state of combat readiness of units in frontline zone (PHOTO)
Politics 26 December 19:37
Azerbaijan approves 2018 budget of unemployment insurance fund
Politics 26 December 17:13
Azerbaijan approves 2018 budget of State Social Protection Fund
Politics 26 December 17:00
Azerbaijani president increases living wage for 2018
Politics 26 December 16:16
Azerbaijan approves needs criterion for 2018
Politics 26 December 16:12
Azerbaijan's mortgage and credit guarantee funds merge
Business 26 December 13:43
President Aliyev approves Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2018
Business 26 December 09:44
Berdimuhamedov: Azerbaijani people led by President Aliyev achieved success in state building
Politics 25 December 19:29
Goshgar Tahmazli appointed chairman of Azerbaijan's Food Security Agency
Politics 25 December 18:42
President Aliyev presents "Istiglal" Order to People's Artist Farhad Badalbayli (PHOTO)
Politics 25 December 15:18
Mongolian president phones President Ilham Aliyev
Politics 25 December 13:53
Ilham Aliyev says additional measures important to further expand economic co-op with Russia
Politics 25 December 11:32