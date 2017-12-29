Azerbaijani parliament condemns idea Georgia-Armenia transport corridor

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijani MPs condemned Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili’s recent proposals during the plenary meeting Dec. 29.

Kvirikashvili suggested that in force majeure situations, goods from Armenia should be supplied to Russia through Abkhazia and South Ossetia. He said that in force-majeure situations, this route can be used not only by Armenia, but also by Turkey and other countries. The Georgian opposition sharply criticized the prime minister's proposal.

Addressing the meeting, MP Rasim Musabayov expressed dissatisfaction with the idea of ​​creating a transport corridor between Georgia and Armenia.

Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Ogtay Asadov stressed that Azerbaijan supported Georgia during the most difficult days.

"Probably, someone wants to break this alliance," Asadov added.

Asadov stressed that the Azerbaijan-Georgia Working Group on Inter-Parliamentary Relations will be instructed in this regard and the issue will be considered.

